B.Riley FBR Maintains Their Buy Rating on ServiceSource International (SREV)

In a report released yesterday, Zach Cummins from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on ServiceSource International (SREV), with a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Cummins is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.5% and a 49.6% success rate. Cummins covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as American Software, ChannelAdvisor, and Shotspotter.

ServiceSource International has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.00.

Based on ServiceSource International’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $50.11 million and GAAP net loss of $5.94 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $55.51 million and had a GAAP net loss of $5.72 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 32 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SREV in relation to earlier this year.

ServiceSource International, Inc. engages in the provision of performance-based customer success and revenue growth solutions. It offers inside sales, revenue retention, sales enablement, and channel management services. The firm serves hardware, software, cloud and medical devices markets. The company was founded by Michael A. Smerklo in November 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.