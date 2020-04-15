B.Riley FBR Maintains Their Buy Rating on PRGX Global (PRGX)

B.Riley FBR analyst Zach Cummins maintained a Buy rating on PRGX Global (PRGX) yesterday and set a price target of $7.25. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Cummins has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -16.5% and a 32.1% success rate. Cummins covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ServiceSource International, American Software, and ChannelAdvisor.

Currently, the analyst consensus on PRGX Global is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.13.

The company has a one-year high of $8.08 and a one-year low of $1.77. Currently, PRGX Global has an average volume of 76.58K.

PRGX Global, Inc. is a business analytics and information services company. It operates through following segments: Recovery Audit Services-Americas, Recovery Audit Services-Europe/Asia-Pacific, and Adjacent Services. The Recovery Audit Services -Americas segment provides recovery audit services in U.S., Canada and Latin America. The Recovery Audit Services-Europe/Asia-Pacific segment provides recovery audit services other than healthcare claims recovery audit services in Europe, Asia and the Pacific region. The Adjacent Services segment is provided to clients on a global basis. PRGX Global was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.