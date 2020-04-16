B.Riley FBR Maintains Their Buy Rating on Net 1 Ueps (UEPS)

B.Riley FBR analyst Scott Buck maintained a Buy rating on Net 1 Ueps (UEPS) yesterday and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.50.

Buck has an average return of 2.7% when recommending Net 1 Ueps.

According to TipRanks.com, Buck is ranked #6236 out of 6470 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Net 1 Ueps with a $7.00 average price target.

Based on Net 1 Ueps’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $74.08 million and GAAP net loss of $205K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $77.44 million and had a GAAP net loss of $63.94 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 6 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of UEPS in relation to earlier this year.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of payment solutions and transaction processing services in South Africa. The firm designs, develops, and markets transaction technology, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: South African Transaction Processing, International Transaction Processing, and Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies. The South African Transaction Processing segment consists of a welfare benefit distribution service provided to the South African government and transaction processing for retailers, utilities, medical-related claim service customers, and banks. The International Transaction Processing segment offers payment processing services and to a lesser extent from the sale of goods, primarily point of sale terminals, to customers in Korea. The Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies segment comprises of short-term loans as a principal and life insurance products on an agency basis and generates initiation and services fees. The company was founded by Serge Christian Pierre Belamant in 1989 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.