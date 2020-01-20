B.Riley FBR Maintains Their Buy Rating on National General Holdings (NGHC)

B.Riley FBR analyst Randy Binner maintained a Buy rating on National General Holdings (NGHC) on January 17 and set a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $22.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Binner is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.4% and a 66.2% success rate. Binner covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Federal National Mortgage Association, American Equity Investment Life, and Health Insurance Innovations.

Currently, the analyst consensus on National General Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $33.00, implying a 44.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 14, JMP Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

National General Holdings’ market cap is currently $2.58B and has a P/E ratio of 11.22. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.22.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 24 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of NGHC in relation to earlier this year.

National General Holdings Corp. is a specialty personal lines insurance company, which engages in the provision of specialty personal lines insurance products. The firm’s products include personal and commercial automobile insurance; health insurance products; and other niche insurance products.