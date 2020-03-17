B.Riley FBR Maintains Their Buy Rating on MasTec (MTZ)

B.Riley FBR analyst Alex Rygiel maintained a Buy rating on MasTec (MTZ) today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $27.62, close to its 52-week low of $25.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Rygiel is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -5.9% and a 43.4% success rate. Rygiel covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Granite Construction, Quanta Services, and Tutor Perini.

Currently, the analyst consensus on MasTec is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $62.13, implying a 123.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 2, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $71.00 price target.

MasTec’s market cap is currently $2.11B and has a P/E ratio of 5.34. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.18.

MasTec, Inc. engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Power Generation and Industrial; and Other.

