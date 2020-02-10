B.Riley FBR Maintains Their Buy Rating on Luxfer (LXFR)

B.Riley FBR analyst Sarkis Sherbetchyan maintained a Buy rating on Luxfer (LXFR) today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.19, close to its 52-week low of $14.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Sherbetchyan is ranked #5246 out of 5881 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Luxfer is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $25.00.

Based on Luxfer’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $5.8 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $8.5 million.

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a technology company, which designs, manufactures, and supplies materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.