B.Riley FBR Maintains Their Buy Rating on LiqTech International (LIQT)

In a report released yesterday, Liam Burke from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on LiqTech International (LIQT), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Burke is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.9% and a 58.0% success rate. Burke covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Ship Finance International, Matthews International, and Nordic American Tanker.

LiqTech International has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.33.

The company has a one-year high of $10.69 and a one-year low of $4.07. Currently, LiqTech International has an average volume of 204.5K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 6 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of LIQT in relation to earlier this year.

LiqTech International, Inc. engages in the manufacture of ceramic silicon carbide filters for the gas and liquid purification. Its specializes in ceramic membranes for liquid filtration and diesel particulate filters for the control of soot exhaust particles from diesel engines.

