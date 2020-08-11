B.Riley FBR Maintains Their Buy Rating on James River Group (JRVR)

In a report released today, Randy Binner from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on James River Group (JRVR), with a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $46.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Binner is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.9% and a 61.9% success rate. Binner covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Federal National Mortgage Association, American Equity Investment Life, and National General Holdings.

James River Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $56.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on James River Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $110 million and GAAP net loss of $36.82 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $220 million and had a net profit of $20.31 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 46 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance in every U.S. state and the District of Columbia through James River Insurance and James River Casualty. The Specialty Admitted Insurance segment focuses on niche classes within the standard insurance markets, such as workers compensation coverage for residential contractors, light manufacturing operations, transportation workers and healthcare workers in North Carolina, Virginia, South Carolina and Tennessee. The Casualty Reinsurance segment consists of JRG Re, which provides proportional and working layer casualty reinsurance to third parties and to its U.S. based insurance companies. The company was founded on May 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.