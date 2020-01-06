B.Riley FBR Maintains Their Buy Rating on Intellicheck Mobilisia (IDN)

In a report issued on January 2, Scott Buck from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Intellicheck Mobilisia (IDN), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.40, close to its 52-week high of $8.35.

Buck has an average return of 31.0% when recommending Intellicheck Mobilisia.

According to TipRanks.com, Buck is ranked #4380 out of 5775 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Intellicheck Mobilisia is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $8.67.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Intellicheck Mobilisia’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $568.2K. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $664K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Intellicheck, Inc. engages in the development, integration, and marketing of identity authentication systems for various applications including mobile, handheld and integrated systems for the government, military and commercial markets.