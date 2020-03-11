B.Riley FBR Maintains Their Buy Rating on Harrow Health (HROW)

B.Riley FBR analyst Andrew D’silva maintained a Buy rating on Harrow Health (HROW) today and set a price target of $12.75. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.29.

According to TipRanks.com, D’silva is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.3% and a 34.4% success rate. D’silva covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Eton Pharmaceuticals, and Sensus Healthcare.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Harrow Health is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $12.75.

Harrow Health’s market cap is currently $133.2M and has a P/E ratio of 8.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.56.

Harrow Health, Inc. engages in the development, production, and sale of innovative medications. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Compounding and Pharmaceutical Drug Development segments. The Pharmaceutical Compounding segment focuses on the operations of ImprimisRx and Park Compounding businesses.