B.Riley FBR Maintains Their Buy Rating on Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD)

B.Riley FBR analyst Mayank Mamtani maintained a Buy rating on Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD) on March 13 and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.51, close to its 52-week low of $3.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -10.2% and a 20.0% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Galmed Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $27.00, a 650.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 13, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $34.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $9.37 and a one-year low of $3.14. Currently, Galmed Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 90.44K.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of the liver targeted stearoyl-coenzyme A desaturase-1 modulator Aramchol, novel, once-daily, oral therapy for the treatment of NASH for variable populations, as well as other liver associated disorders.