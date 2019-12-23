B.Riley FBR Maintains Their Buy Rating on G-III Apparel Group (GIII)

B.Riley FBR analyst Susan Anderson maintained a Buy rating on G-III Apparel Group (GIII) on December 19. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $32.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.5% and a 47.1% success rate. Anderson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Brands, Columbia Sportswear, and Lululemon Athletica.

G-III Apparel Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $33.71, representing a 0.5% upside. In a report issued on December 4, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

G-III Apparel Group’s market cap is currently $1.55B and has a P/E ratio of 11.12. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.23.

