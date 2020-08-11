B.Riley FBR Maintains Their Buy Rating on Emcore (EMKR)

In a report issued on August 3, Dave Kang from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Emcore (EMKR). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Kang is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 22.6% and a 69.3% success rate. Kang covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Optoelectronics, DASAN Zhone Solutions, and Acacia Communications.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Emcore is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $5.53, representing a 55.8% upside. In a report issued on August 6, Northland Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $5.50 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $3.97 and a one-year low of $1.46. Currently, Emcore has an average volume of 98.09K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 11 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of EMKR in relation to earlier this year.

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It offers catv broadband transport and access; lasers and components; chip level devices; satellite RF fiber optic transport; wireless/distributed antenn systems; microwave components; fiber optics gyros, sensors, and navigation systems. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Alhambra, CA.