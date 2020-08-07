B.Riley FBR Maintains Their Buy Rating on Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC)

In a report released yesterday, Bryan Maher from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC), with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Maher has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -5.6% and a 46.7% success rate. Maher covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Industrial Logistics Properties, Braemar Hotels & Resorts, and Office Properties Income.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Diversified Healthcare Trust is a Hold with an average price target of $3.81.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $10.21 and a one-year low of $2.00. Currently, Diversified Healthcare Trust has an average volume of 3.21M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Triple Net Leased Senior Living Communities, Managed Senior Living Communities, MOBs and All Other. The Triple Net Leased Senior Living Communities segment offers short and long term residential care and other services for residents, which the company receive rents from the operators. The Managed Senior Living Communities segment includes short and long term residential care and other services for residents, which the company pays fees to the operator to manage the communities for its account. The MOBs segment refers to the tenants paying for rent. The All Other segment comprises operations, including properties that offer wellness, fitness and spa services to members. The company was founded on December 16, 1998 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.