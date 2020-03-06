B.Riley FBR Maintains Their Buy Rating on Diamond S Shipping (DSSI)

In a report released today, Liam Burke from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Diamond S Shipping (DSSI), with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.61, close to its 52-week low of $8.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Burke is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -8.5% and a 37.1% success rate. Burke covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Matthews International, Nordic American Tanker, and Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Diamond S Shipping is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $25.00.

The company has a one-year high of $17.50 and a one-year low of $8.85. Currently, Diamond S Shipping has an average volume of 430K.

Diamond S Shipping, Inc. engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum and other products in the international shipping markets. It includes gasoline, diesel, fuel oil and jet fuel, edible oils, and certain chemicals, such as ethanol under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters.