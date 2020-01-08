B.Riley FBR Maintains Their Buy Rating on Diamond S Shipping (DSSI)

B.Riley FBR analyst Liam Burke maintained a Buy rating on Diamond S Shipping (DSSI) today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.74, close to its 52-week high of $17.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Burke is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.4% and a 58.0% success rate. Burke covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Ship Finance International, Matthews International, and Nordic American Tanker.

Diamond S Shipping has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.00.

The company has a one-year high of $17.50 and a one-year low of $9.60. Currently, Diamond S Shipping has an average volume of 358.8K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 18 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DSSI in relation to earlier this year.

Diamond S Shipping, Inc. engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum and other products in the international shipping markets. It includes gasoline, diesel, fuel oil and jet fuel, edible oils, and certain chemicals, such as ethanol under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters.