B.Riley FBR Maintains Their Buy Rating on Carvana Co (CVNA)

B.Riley FBR analyst Lee Krowl maintained a Buy rating on Carvana Co (CVNA) today and set a price target of $125.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $30.01, close to its 52-week low of $22.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Krowl has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -20.3% and a 20.7% success rate. Krowl covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Limelight Networks, Rubicon Project, and Digital Turbine.

Carvana Co has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $99.18.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Carvana Co’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $41.13 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $28.7 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Carvana Co. is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

Read More on CVNA: