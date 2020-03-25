B.Riley FBR Maintains Their Buy Rating on Capital Product (CPLP)

B.Riley FBR analyst Liam Burke maintained a Buy rating on Capital Product (CPLP) today and set a price target of $15.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.62, close to its 52-week low of $5.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Burke has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -16.7% and a 33.3% success rate. Burke covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Matthews International, Nordic American Tanker, and Dynagas LNG Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Capital Product is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $15.50.

Based on Capital Product’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $27.7 million and net profit of $5.62 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $27.58 million and had a net profit of $13.24 million.

Capital Product Partners LP operates as an international shipping company. It engages in the seaborne transportation of cargo, including crude oil, refined oil products and chemicals. The company fleet consists of vessels, suezmax crude oil tankers, medium range tankers, and capesize bulk carrier. Capital Product Partners was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.