B.Riley FBR Maintains Their Buy Rating on Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS)

In a report released today, Mayank Mamtani from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS), with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.3% and a 40.4% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Arbutus Biopharma with a $6.00 average price target, which is a 99.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 20, Robert W. Baird also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock.

Based on Arbutus Biopharma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $82.5 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $18.25 million.

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.