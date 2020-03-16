B.Riley FBR Maintains Their Buy Rating on Allena Pharmaceuticals (ALNA)

In a report issued on March 13, Mayank Mamtani from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Allena Pharmaceuticals (ALNA), with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.98, close to its 52-week low of $0.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -10.2% and a 20.0% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Allena Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $12.33.

The company has a one-year high of $7.95 and a one-year low of $0.90. Currently, Allena Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 286.9K.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, discovery, and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with kidney disorders.