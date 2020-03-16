B.Riley FBR Maintains Their Buy Rating on Akari Therapeutics (AKTX)

In a report issued on March 13, Mayank Mamtani from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Akari Therapeutics (AKTX), with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.26, close to its 52-week low of $1.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -10.2% and a 20.0% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Akari Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $5.00.

Based on Akari Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $2.55 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $3.48 million.

Akari Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate, Nomacopan, is a second-generation complement inhibitor.