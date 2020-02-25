B.Riley FBR Maintains a Hold Rating on Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR)

In a report released yesterday, Bryan Maher from B.Riley FBR maintained a Hold rating on Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR), with a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.50, close to its 52-week low of $18.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Maher is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.5% and a 50.4% success rate. Maher covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Industrial Logistics Properties, Office Properties Income, and Apple Hospitality REIT.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Xenia Hotels & Resorts with a $23.50 average price target.

Based on Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $10.17 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $99.77 million.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the investment in premium services, lifestyle, and urban upscale hotels. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.