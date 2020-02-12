B.Riley FBR Maintains a Hold Rating on Urban Outfitters (URBN)

B.Riley FBR analyst Susan Anderson maintained a Hold rating on Urban Outfitters (URBN) yesterday and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $26.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.5% and a 44.3% success rate. Anderson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Brands, G-III Apparel Group, and Lululemon Athletica.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Urban Outfitters with a $27.31 average price target, implying a 2.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 3, BMO Capital also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $34.25 and a one-year low of $19.63. Currently, Urban Outfitters has an average volume of 2.12M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the Retail, and Wholesale segments.