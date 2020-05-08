B.Riley FBR Maintains a Hold Rating on Pan American Silver (PAAS)

In a report released today, Adam Graf from B.Riley FBR maintained a Hold rating on Pan American Silver (PAAS), with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $22.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Graf is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.8% and a 44.9% success rate. Graf covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Gold Standard Ventures, First Majestic Silver, and Hecla Mining Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Pan American Silver is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $23.71, a 12.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 23, National Bank also downgraded the stock to Hold with a C$36.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $26.21 and a one-year low of $10.27. Currently, Pan American Silver has an average volume of 4.56M.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John J. Wright in April 1994 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.