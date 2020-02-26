B.Riley FBR Maintains a Hold Rating on Hi-Crush Partners (HCR)

B.Riley FBR analyst Lucas Pipes maintained a Hold rating on Hi-Crush Partners (HCR) today and set a price target of $1.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.67, close to its 52-week low of $0.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Pipes is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -9.7% and a 36.5% success rate. Pipes covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Hallador Energy Company, Novagold Resources New, and CONSOL Coal Resources.

Hi-Crush Partners has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $1.00.

Based on Hi-Crush Partners’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $21.37 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $9.93 million.

Hi-Crush, Inc. engages in the production of monocrystalline sand. It owns, operates, and develops sand reserves and related excavation as well as processing facilities. The firm supplies frac sand and logistics services. The company was founded on May 8, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.