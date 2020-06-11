B.Riley FBR Maintains a Hold Rating on Concrete Pumping Holdings (BBCP)

In a report released yesterday, Alex Rygiel from B.Riley FBR maintained a Hold rating on Concrete Pumping Holdings (BBCP), with a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Rygiel is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.1% and a 50.5% success rate. Rygiel covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Select Interior Concepts, Granite Construction, and Orion Group Holdings.

Concrete Pumping Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.08.

The company has a one-year high of $6.10 and a one-year low of $1.82. Currently, Concrete Pumping Holdings has an average volume of 206.8K.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of concrete pumping services and concrete waste management services. Its brands include US Concrete Pumping-Brundage-Bone, UK Concrete Pumping-Camfaud, and Concrete Waste Management Services-Eco-Pan. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Thornton, CO.