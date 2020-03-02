B.Riley FBR Maintains a Buy Rating on Superior Industries International (SUP)

B.Riley FBR analyst Christopher Van Horn maintained a Buy rating on Superior Industries International (SUP) today and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.60, close to its 52-week low of $2.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Horn is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.3% and a 45.7% success rate. Horn covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Motorcar Parts Of America, Methode Electronics, and Cooper Tire Rubber.

Superior Industries International has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.00, a 203.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 24, Barrington also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $6.57 and a one-year low of $2.26. Currently, Superior Industries International has an average volume of 280.6K.

Superior Industries International, Inc. engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It offers its products to original equipment manufacturers for the automotive industry. The firm supplies cast aluminum wheels with wheel manufacturing operations in the United States and Mexico.