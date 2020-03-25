B.Riley FBR Maintains a Buy Rating on Sterling Bancorp (STL)

In a report released today, Steve Moss from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Sterling Bancorp (STL), with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.03, close to its 52-week low of $7.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Moss has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -10.4% and a 37.0% success rate. Moss covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Seacoast Banking Of Florida, and Bridgewater Bancshares.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sterling Bancorp is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $19.50.

Sterling Bancorp’s market cap is currently $1.79B and has a P/E ratio of 3.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.57.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 69 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of STL in relation to earlier this year.

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank. It offers commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Montebello, NY.