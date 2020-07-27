B.Riley FBR Maintains a Buy Rating on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (SOI)

In a report issued on July 20, Tom Curran from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (SOI), with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Curran is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -16.9% and a 32.4% success rate. Curran covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Independence Contract Drilling, Liberty Oilfield Services, and Select Energy Services.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $9.17.

Based on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $47.83 million and GAAP net loss of $19.08 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $55.12 million and had a net profit of $12.32 million.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software. Its services include field services, last mile management, and transloading services. The company was founded by William A. Zartler on February 2, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.