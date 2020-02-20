B.Riley FBR Maintains a Buy Rating on Six Flags (SIX)

In a report released today, Eric Wold from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Six Flags (SIX), with a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $38.02, close to its 52-week low of $35.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Wold is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -5.2% and a 40.4% success rate. Wold covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Cinemedia, Cinemark Holdings, and AMC Entertainment.

Six Flags has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $40.56.

The company has a one-year high of $59.52 and a one-year low of $35.06. Currently, Six Flags has an average volume of 1.42M.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers state-of-the-art and traditional thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus Wynne in 1961 and is headquartered in Grand Prairie, TX.