B.Riley FBR Maintains a Buy Rating on Pretium Resources (PVG)

B.Riley FBR analyst Adam Graf maintained a Buy rating on Pretium Resources (PVG) yesterday and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Graf is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.3% and a 46.2% success rate. Graf covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Gold Standard Ventures, First Majestic Silver, and Hecla Mining Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Pretium Resources with a $11.30 average price target, which is a 32.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, Roth Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.25 price target.

Based on Pretium Resources’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $127 million and net profit of $6.24 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $103 million and had a net profit of $4.17 million.

Pretium Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.