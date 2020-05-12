B.Riley FBR Maintains a Buy Rating on LiqTech International (LIQT)

In a report released today, Liam Burke from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on LiqTech International (LIQT), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Burke ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -9.0% and a 38.0% success rate. Burke covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Matthews International, Koppers Holdings, and CUI Global.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for LiqTech International with a $7.33 average price target.

LiqTech International’s market cap is currently $108.9M and has a P/E ratio of 1125.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.95.

LiqTech International, Inc. engages in the manufacture of ceramic silicon carbide filters for the gas and liquid purification. Its specializes in ceramic membranes for liquid filtration and diesel particulate filters for the control of soot exhaust particles from diesel engines. The company was founded by Lasse Andreassen on July 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.