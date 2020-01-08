B.Riley FBR Maintains a Buy Rating on Intricon (IIN)

B.Riley FBR analyst Andrew D’silva maintained a Buy rating on Intricon (IIN) today and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.75, close to its 52-week low of $16.81.

According to TipRanks.com, D’silva is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.2% and a 39.9% success rate. D’silva covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Eton Pharmaceuticals.

Intricon has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $31.50.

Based on Intricon’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $290K. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $868K.

Intricon Corp. engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of miniature and micro-miniature body-worn devices. It operates through the Body-Worn Device and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer segments. The Body-Worn Device segment comprises medical, hearing health, and professional audio markets.