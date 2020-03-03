B.Riley FBR Maintains a Buy Rating on HC2 Holdings (HCHC)

B.Riley FBR analyst Sarkis Sherbetchyan maintained a Buy rating on HC2 Holdings (HCHC) yesterday and set a price target of $12.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.09, close to its 52-week high of $4.33.

Sherbetchyan has an average return of 18.6% when recommending HC2 Holdings.

According to TipRanks.com, Sherbetchyan is ranked #4958 out of 5963 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for HC2 Holdings with a $12.50 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on HC2 Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $6.7 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $10.51 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

HC2 Holdings, Inc. engages in the acquisition and investment activities. It operates through following business segments: Construction, Marine Services, Insurance, Energy, Telecommunications, Life Sciences, and Other. The Construction segment is a structural steel fabricator and erector in the United States.