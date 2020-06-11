B.Riley FBR Maintains a Buy Rating on Finjan Holdings (FNJN)

B.Riley FBR analyst Mike Crawford maintained a Buy rating on Finjan Holdings (FNJN) yesterday and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Crawford is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.8% and a 52.4% success rate. Crawford covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as TTM Technologies, Kratos Defense, and Widepoint.

Finjan Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.00.

The company has a one-year high of $2.40 and a one-year low of $0.75. Currently, Finjan Holdings has an average volume of 138.8K.

Finjan Holdings, Inc. is a cybersecurity company, which engages in the development and provision of cyber security technology and services. It operates through the following business lines: Intellectual Property Licensing and Enforcement; Mobile Security Application Development; Advisory Services; and Investing in Cybersecurity Technologies and Intellectual Property. The company was founded by Shlomo Touboul in 1996 and is headquartered in East Palo Alto, CA.