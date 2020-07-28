B.Riley FBR Maintains a Buy Rating on EZCORP (EZPW)

In a report released today, Scott Buck from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on EZCORP (EZPW), with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Buck is ranked #6310 out of 6821 analysts.

EZCORP has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.67.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on EZCORP’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $223 million and GAAP net loss of $40.87 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $215 million and had a net profit of $3.39 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 24 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of EZPW in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

EZCORP, Inc. provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It operates its business through following segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The U.S. Pawn includes its EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry and other branded pawn operations in United States. The Latin America Pawn Includes Empeno Facil & other branded pawn operations in Mexico and GuatePrenda & MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras and Peru. The Other International segment includes Cashmax financial services operations in Canada. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Rollingwood, TX.