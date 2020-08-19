B.Riley FBR Maintains a Buy Rating on Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (CPIX)

In a report issued on August 17, Andrew D’silva from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (CPIX), with a price target of $9.75. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.40, close to its 52-week low of $3.10.

According to TipRanks.com, D’silva is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.8% and a 47.9% success rate. D’silva covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Eton Pharmaceuticals, and Anixa Biosciences.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.75.

Based on Cumberland Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $8.33 million and GAAP net loss of $1.06 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $9.42 million and had a GAAP net loss of $549.5K.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products. Its product include Acetadote, Caldolor, Kristalose, Hepatoren, Vaprisol, Boxaban, Vasculan, Ethyol, Portaban, and Totect. The company was founded by A. J. Kazimi on January 6, 1999 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.