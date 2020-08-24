B.Riley FBR Maintains a Buy Rating on CONSOL Energy (CEIX)

B.Riley FBR analyst Lucas Pipes maintained a Buy rating on CONSOL Energy (CEIX) on August 11 and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.02, close to its 52-week low of $3.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Pipes is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -12.9% and a 36.7% success rate. Pipes covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Hallador Energy Company, Novagold Resources New, and CONSOL Coal Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for CONSOL Energy with a $9.67 average price target.

Based on CONSOL Energy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $275 million and net profit of $2.37 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $371 million and had a net profit of $43.28 million.

CONSOL Energy Inc. engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment, which consists of mining, preparation, and marketing of thermal coal, sold primarily to power generators. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.