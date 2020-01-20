B.Riley FBR Maintains a Buy Rating on Camtek (CAMT)

In a report issued on January 16, Craig Ellis from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Camtek (CAMT), with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.48, close to its 52-week high of $12.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Ellis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.3% and a 62.6% success rate. Ellis covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Axcelis Technologies, Skyworks Solutions, and Applied Materials.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Camtek with a $14.00 average price target.

Camtek’s market cap is currently $481.7M and has a P/E ratio of 20.96. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.68.

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry.