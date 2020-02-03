B.Riley FBR Maintains a Buy Rating on Axcelis Technologies (ACLS)

B.Riley FBR analyst Craig Ellis maintained a Buy rating on Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) today and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.57, close to its 52-week high of $25.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Ellis is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.2% and a 54.3% success rate. Ellis covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Skyworks Solutions, Applied Materials, and Brooks Automation.

Axcelis Technologies has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $25.60.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Axcelis Technologies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $704K. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $8.46 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 45 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ACLS in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in December 2019, John Fletcher, a Director at ACLS sold 20,000 shares for a total of $470,400.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture and service of dry strip, ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips. It provides service and support, including spare parts, equipment upgrades, maintenance services and customer training.