B.Riley FBR Maintains a Buy Rating on American Software (AMSWA)

In a report released today, Zach Cummins from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on American Software (AMSWA), with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $17.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Cummins is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.9% and a 53.2% success rate. Cummins covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ServiceSource International, ChannelAdvisor, and Shotspotter.

American Software has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.00.

American Software’s market cap is currently $568.1M and has a P/E ratio of 82.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.69.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 46 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AMSWA in relation to earlier this year. Last month, James Edenfield, the EC of AMSWA sold 9,223 shares for a total of $143,879.

American Software, Inc. engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions. The IT Consulting segment provides software enhancements, documentation, updates, customer education, consulting, systems integration services, maintenance, and support services. The Other segment involves the purchasing and materials management, customer order processing, financial, e-commerce, and traditional manufacturing solutions. The company was founded by James C. Edenfield in 1970 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.