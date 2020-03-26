B.Riley FBR Maintains a Buy Rating on American Eagle (AEO)

In a report released today, Susan Anderson from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on American Eagle (AEO), with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.56, close to its 52-week low of $7.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -11.6% and a 30.5% success rate. Anderson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Brands, G-III Apparel Group, and Lululemon Athletica.

American Eagle has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.91, representing a 69.0% upside. In a report issued on March 11, Wedbush also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $14.00 price target.

American Eagle’s market cap is currently $1.43B and has a P/E ratio of 7.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.14.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 46 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of AEO in relation to earlier this year.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. is a multi-brand specialty retailer. It offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom. It also acquired two emerging brands to complement its existing brands, Tailgate, a vintage sports-inspired apparel brand, and Todd Snyder New York, a premium menswear brand. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.