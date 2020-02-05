B.Riley FBR Maintains a Buy Rating on Alpine Income Property Trust Inc (PINE)

In a report released today, Craig Kucera from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Alpine Income Property Trust Inc (PINE), with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.10.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Alpine Income Property Trust Inc with a $22.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $19.33 and a one-year low of $18.30. Currently, Alpine Income Property Trust Inc has an average volume of 80.13K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 9 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PINE in relation to earlier this year.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. is a real estate company, which owns and operates portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. The company was founded in August 2019 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.