B.Riley FBR Keeps Their Sell Rating on Horizon Global (HZN)

In a report released yesterday, Josh Nichols from B.Riley FBR maintained a Sell rating on Horizon Global (HZN), with a price target of $1.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.62, close to its 52-week low of $1.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Nichols is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.0% and a 38.2% success rate. Nichols covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Smith Micro Software, Adesto Technologies, and Avid Technology.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Horizon Global is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $1.50.

Based on Horizon Global’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $142 million and GAAP net loss of $31.58 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $138 million and had a GAAP net loss of $46.76 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 45 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of HZN in relation to earlier this year.

Horizon Global Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products. It operates through the following segments: Horizon Americas, Horizon Asia-Pacific, and Horizon Europe-Africa. The Horizon Americas segment sells towing and trailering-related products through retail, aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers, e-commerce, and industrial channels in North and South America. The Horizon Asia Pacific segment operates primarily in Australia, Thailand, and New Zealand. The Horizon Europe Africa segment includes operations primarily in Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Romania, and South Africa. The company was founded by Brian P. Campbell in May, 1986 and is headquartered in Troy, MI.