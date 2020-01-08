B.Riley FBR Keeps Their Hold Rating on Warrior Met Coal (HCC)

B.Riley FBR analyst Lucas Pipes maintained a Hold rating on Warrior Met Coal (HCC) on January 6 and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Pipes has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -4.2% and a 44.7% success rate. Pipes covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Hallador Energy Company, CONSOL Coal Resources, and Peabody Energy Comm.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Warrior Met Coal with a $30.67 average price target.

Warrior Met Coal’s market cap is currently $1.12B and has a P/E ratio of 1.75. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.50.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.