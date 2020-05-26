B.Riley FBR Keeps Their Hold Rating on Saul Centers (BFS)

B.Riley FBR analyst Craig Kucera maintained a Hold rating on Saul Centers (BFS) today and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $29.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Kucera is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 55.3% success rate. Kucera covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Alpine Income Property Trust Inc, Monmouth Real Estate Investment, and Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co.

Saul Centers has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $32.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Saul Centers’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $56.94 million and net profit of $13.26 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $59.75 million and had a net profit of $13.45 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 30 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of BFS in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Saul Centers, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. Its business activity includes ownership, management and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists of community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores and drug stores. The Mixed-Use Properties segment comprises of facilities which are located in differing commercial environments with distinctive demographic characteristics. Saul Centers was founded on June 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.