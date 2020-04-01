B.Riley FBR Keeps Their Hold Rating on Propetro Holding (PUMP)

In a report released yesterday, Tom Curran from B.Riley FBR maintained a Hold rating on Propetro Holding (PUMP), with a price target of $7.25. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.50, close to its 52-week low of $1.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Curran has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -23.4% and a 29.0% success rate. Curran covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Independence Contract Drilling, and Select Energy Services.

Propetro Holding has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $7.46, which is a 234.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 16, Stephens also downgraded the stock to Hold.

Propetro Holding’s market cap is currently $251.5M and has a P/E ratio of 1.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.23.

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company, which engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, Surface Drilling, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores. The Cementing segment provides isolation between fluid zones behind the casing to minimize potential damage to hydrocarbon bearing formations or the integrity of freshwater aquifers, and provides structural integrity for the casing by securing it to the earth. The Coil Tubing segment involves injecting coiled tubing into wells to perform various completion well intervention operations. The Flowback segment consistsof production testing, solids control, hydrostatic testing and torque services. The Surface Drilling segment offers cost-effective, pre-set surface air drilling services to target depths of approximately 4,000 feet in areas of fragile geology. The company was founded by Dale Redman and Jeffrey David Smith in 2005 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.