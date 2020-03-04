B.Riley FBR Keeps Their Hold Rating on Monroe Capital (MRCC)

In a report released today, Timothy P. Hayes from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Hold rating on Monroe Capital (MRCC), with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.34, close to its 52-week low of $9.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Hayes is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 70.3% success rate. Hayes covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Cherry Hill Mortgage, Ellington Financial, and Saratoga Investment.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Monroe Capital is a Hold with an average price target of $11.00.

Monroe Capital’s market cap is currently $211.4M and has a P/E ratio of 13.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.84.

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers customized financing solutions focused primarily on senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, unsecured subordinated debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.