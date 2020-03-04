B.Riley FBR Keeps Their Hold Rating on Monroe Capital (MRCC)

Brian Anderson- March 4, 2020, 7:26 AM EDT

In a report released today, Timothy P. Hayes from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Hold rating on Monroe Capital (MRCC), with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.34, close to its 52-week low of $9.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Hayes is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 70.3% success rate. Hayes covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Cherry Hill Mortgage, Ellington Financial, and Saratoga Investment.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Monroe Capital is a Hold with an average price target of $11.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Monroe Capital’s market cap is currently $211.4M and has a P/E ratio of 13.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.84.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers customized financing solutions focused primarily on senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, unsecured subordinated debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts