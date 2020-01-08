B.Riley FBR Keeps Their Hold Rating on Hecla Mining Company (HL)

In a report released today, Adam Graf from B.Riley FBR maintained a Hold rating on Hecla Mining Company (HL), with a price target of $2.75. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.41, close to its 52-week high of $3.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Graf is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.4% and a 47.3% success rate. Graf covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Gold Standard Ventures, First Majestic Silver, and Pan American Silver.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hecla Mining Company is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $2.99, implying a -9.7% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, CIBC also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $3.75 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Hecla Mining Company’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $19.52 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $23.69 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Hecla Mining Co. operates as a silver and gold producer. It produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, Nevada Operations and San Sebastian.