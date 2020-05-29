B.Riley FBR Keeps Their Hold Rating on Golar LNG Partners (GMLP)

B.Riley FBR analyst Liam Burke maintained a Hold rating on Golar LNG Partners (GMLP) today and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.51, close to its 52-week low of $1.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Burke is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -7.9% and a 40.2% success rate. Burke covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Matthews International, LiqTech International, and Orbital Energy Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Golar LNG Partners with a $5.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $12.11 and a one-year low of $1.30. Currently, Golar LNG Partners has an average volume of 594.2K.

Golar LNG Partners LP engages in the logistics solutions. Its activities include owning, trading, and operation of floating storage and regasification units (FSRU) and liquefied natural gas ( LNG) marine transportation. The company was founded on September 24, 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.